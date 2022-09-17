Create New Account
Matter of Time J.D. Farag
The Pastor addresses the fact that churches are closing or are already closed or going underground. Pastors are being arrested. The pastor is only sharing what's happening and wants to warn what's coming. He wants to address why it is happening and what  the prophetic significance  is. What does God have to say about it? He gave an example of a pastor who was arrested and called the police officer horrible names. Mirrored   

