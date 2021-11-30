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Covid Report reveals increase in risk of heart attack following the mRNA COVID vaccine
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234 views • November 30, 2021
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gJ8t0qQ5R4I
'They aren't going to publish their findings, they are concerned about losing research money'
Dr Aseem Malhotra reveals a cardiology researcher found similar results to a new report showing an increase in risk of heart attack following the mRNA COVID vaccine.
'They aren't going to publish their findings, they are concerned about losing research money'
Dr Aseem Malhotra reveals a cardiology researcher found similar results to a new report showing an increase in risk of heart attack following the mRNA COVID vaccine.
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