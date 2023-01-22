2003 Connie Bruck When Hollywood Had a King Wasserman booknotes
Connie Bruck talked about her book, When Hollywood Had a King: The Reign of Lew Wasserman, Who Leveraged Talent into Power and Influence, published by Random House. The book traces Wasserman’s life from his humble beginnings in Cleveland to a position of great influence in Hollywood. Through Wasserman, the book also tells the broader history of the interplay between Hollywood, politics, and the mob in the 20th century.
