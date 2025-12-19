"Ukraine would only need to pay back the loan once it receives reparations. Until then, the immobilized Russian assets will remain immobilized." — Ursula von der Leyen, Dec 19

The EU just approved a €90 billion debt package for Ukraine. But it’s not aid, it’s a reparations loan, to be repaid only after Russia is forced to pay damages.

To secure it, Brussels changed the rules, Russian assets in Europe are now frozen indefinitely. Now, they can only be unfrozen if a majority of EU states vote to release them when previously, any single EU country could block their seizure.

Adding, from Maria Zakharova:

Supporters of continuing the conflict in Ukraine within the EU, led by Ursula von der Leyen, will in effect end up paying Kiev “reparations” themselves, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a comment following an EU Council meeting.

“Brussels did not even notice how absurd the situation had become for the EU. Ahead of the European Council meeting, EU leaders were loudly calling for Ukraine to be provided with a so-called 'reparations loan' using Russian assets. Now, such a loan has been promised to Kiev from the EU’s own funds,” Zakharova said.

As a result, she added, the EU’s “war party,” led by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, has found itself in the position of paying “reparations“ to the corrupt regime in Kiev. Zakharova argued that this outcome is only fair, since Brussels had been the most vocal advocate of continuing a “war to the last Ukrainian.”

Adding again, from:

Dmitry Medvedev:

European Crime News

A thieves’ gathering (the “EU summit”) in Brussels made a number of decisions important to the criminal underworld. They were entered into the so-called Brussels run-down, announced overnight by EU mobsters.

First, the participants chickened out of going for a “gop-stop” — an outright snatch — meaning the open seizure of Russian money (robbing Russian assets temporarily held by a frightened moneylender, Euroclear).

Second, the gathering showed that the EU mob acknowledged the seniority of the academics from Washington, who openly objected to the gop-stop. The authority of the American legal sharks turned out to be far higher than the desire of the Brussels punks to go on tour on their own.

Third, the Brussels thieves have not abandoned their plans to carry out a robbery or theft later on (a “jump,” in criminal argot), which the old hag Ursula reported overnight to the European criminal community. In order not to be branded as sellouts by the local underworld, the Brussels gang decided to lie low for now. Invitees from a number of other EU countries refused to pay into the European common pot to support the Kiev rats. At the same time, neither the dish-washer Merz nor the streetwalker Macron — though they planned to stir up a major scandal — managed to force through their decisions at the nocturnal Brussels get-together.

All of this points to the beginning of a large-scale redistribution of influence within Europe’s criminal underworld.



