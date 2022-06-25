© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gnews.org/post/pbqwa258
06/22/2022 Even though Beijing has not adopted the strict lockdowns that Shanghai has, its Covid-19 containment measures are still taking a heavy toll on the economy.