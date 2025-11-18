Response to John17apologetics: I Peter & the Audience - Calvinism vs Arminianism

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This is the fourth video of my response to Nick Craig's series against Calvinism. In this video, I address his claim that I and II Peter were written exclusively to ethnic Jews, and therefore don't apply to Gentile believers or support unconditional election for the church.
In this video, I examine:
- Who the audience of I and II Peter actually was (Jews only or Jews and Gentiles?)
- Acts 15:7 and Peter's commission to preach to the Gentiles
- I Peter 2:9-10 and the "royal priesthood" - how it differs from the Old Covenant priesthood
- I Peter 1:18-19 and redemption from idol worship (a Gentile background)
- I Peter 4:3 and "the will of the Gentiles" - direct evidence of Gentile believers in Peter's audience
- How Peter and Paul both quote Hosea 2:23 regarding Gentile inclusion
- Why there is no ultimate distinction between Jew and Gentile in the church
🔗 LINKS:
Nick's Series (John17apologetics): https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PL25L9RNJku6dZEfbF57Ee4Qm0A6rO7zfM&si=mwOFMxm7YUzQkRzC
John17apologetics Channel: https://youtube.com/@john17apologetics
My Website: https://Str8Bible.com
Scripture References:
I Peter 1:1-2, I Peter 1:18-19, I Peter 2:9-10, I Peter 4:1-4, II Peter, Acts 15:1-9, Exodus 19:6, Exodus 19:22-24, Hosea 2:23, Romans 9:22-26, Deuteronomy 29:15-17, Psalm 135:15, Jeremiah 10:2-4, Galatians 2:7