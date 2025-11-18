Response to John17apologetics: I Peter & the Audience - Calvinism vs Arminianism

This is the fourth video of my response to Nick Craig's series against Calvinism. In this video, I address his claim that I and II Peter were written exclusively to ethnic Jews, and therefore don't apply to Gentile believers or support unconditional election for the church.





In this video, I examine:

- Who the audience of I and II Peter actually was (Jews only or Jews and Gentiles?)

- Acts 15:7 and Peter's commission to preach to the Gentiles

- I Peter 2:9-10 and the "royal priesthood" - how it differs from the Old Covenant priesthood

- I Peter 1:18-19 and redemption from idol worship (a Gentile background)

- I Peter 4:3 and "the will of the Gentiles" - direct evidence of Gentile believers in Peter's audience

- How Peter and Paul both quote Hosea 2:23 regarding Gentile inclusion

- Why there is no ultimate distinction between Jew and Gentile in the church





🔗 LINKS:

Nick's Series (John17apologetics): https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PL25L9RNJku6dZEfbF57Ee4Qm0A6rO7zfM&si=mwOFMxm7YUzQkRzC

John17apologetics Channel: https://youtube.com/@john17apologetics

My Website: https://Str8Bible.com









Scripture References:

I Peter 1:1-2, I Peter 1:18-19, I Peter 2:9-10, I Peter 4:1-4, II Peter, Acts 15:1-9, Exodus 19:6, Exodus 19:22-24, Hosea 2:23, Romans 9:22-26, Deuteronomy 29:15-17, Psalm 135:15, Jeremiah 10:2-4, Galatians 2:7