The Info War is Heating Up: Alex Jones Is Back On X, Tucker Launches Website

Alex Jones is back on X, thanks to a favorable poll that persuaded Elon Musk to reinstate the most banned man in America. Also, Tucker Carlson announced the launch of his subscription website over the weekend. Gary Benoit and Christian Gomez join Paul Dragu to discuss what these developments mean in the larger battle over the free flow of ideas.

Other stories in this episode:

@ 12:05 | If the elites take down the internet, the JBS already has a ground game operating;

@ 13:55 | Biden admin bypasses Congress to approve sale of tank ammo for Israel & and the U.S. vetoed a United Nations resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza;

@22:04 | Alex Newman confronts U.S. senators at COP 28 about how they can commit the U.S. to the Green Revolution when polls show that less than half of Americans believe that humans are causing climate change

@ 32:40 | Congressional Republicans just introduced legislation to get the U.S. out of the U.N. We discuss how you can encourage lawmakers to support this vital piece of legislation.