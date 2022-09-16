NWO: the Vatican's Potemkin village & the mark of the beast

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on September 15, 2022.



Grigory Potyomkin was a Russian nobleman who exerted influence over Catherina the great, the tsarina or queen of Russia. In 1783, Catherina visited Crimea. The Russian serfs and peasants wore beautiful attire and everything seemed wonderful in Crimea; however, the fact was that the population was living in horrendous conditions.



The Potemkin village is defined as any deceptive or false construct or illusion made up often by cruel regimes to deceive both those within the land and those peering in from outside.



That is what happened to Crimea during Catherine’s visit in 1783 and this is what we see in today’s North Korea.



The same will happen with the Vatican’s satanic new world order in which the ten kings in Revelation 17:12 will give their allegiance to the Vatican beast or the pope. Those who will accept the mark of the Vatican beast of SUNday rest and worship will live a decent life while those who reject the mark of the Vatican beast including God’s obedient saints will be living in persecution.



You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown as well as on Sabbath morning with the Seventh-Day Christians Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/



For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected]