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What is Happening With the Arizona Election Dominion Machines: Who is Now Auditing Them? (Not Cyber Ninjas)
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70 views • September 25, 2021
Fog City Midge breaks down the Maricopa County Arizona Audit and why the Cyber Ninjas are not going to be allowed to audit them - even after a subpoena was sent out. Mass confusion and the Republicans appear to be Grifting themselves and as Midge calls it... this is all political theater.
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