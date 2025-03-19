BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Blowback of Hatred!
Stefan Molyneux
Stefan MolyneuxCheckmark Icon
1924 followers
24 views • 1 month ago

Sunday Morning Live 16 March 2025


Donors get the rest of the stream here!

https://premium.freedomain.com/67dac23cd278437c800e9135/the-blowback-of-hatred-for-donors



In this episode, I explore the intricate relationship between truth, addiction, and human dynamics. I discuss why people cling to their beliefs despite contradictory evidence, suggesting that various addictions can obstruct the pursuit of honesty. Our conversation examines the historical context of truth-telling versus social acceptance, particularly regarding gender dynamics, where men often suppress independent thought for validation.


Listeners will hear reflections on familial relationships and the struggle for closure after long-standing grievances. I challenge the notion of reconciliation when it arrives too late to make a difference. We also tackle contemporary issues, like public reluctance to confront societal truths and the implications of our attitudes towards wealth and billionaires, highlighting how societal narratives can influence our moral responsibilities. My aim is to invite deep reflection on how societal norms shape personal growth and our understanding of uncomfortable truths.


GET MY NEW BOOK 'PEACEFUL PARENTING', THE INTERACTIVE PEACEFUL PARENTING AI, AND THE FULL AUDIOBOOK!

https://peacefulparenting.com/


Join the PREMIUM philosophy community on the web for free!


Subscribers get 12 HOURS on the "Truth About the French Revolution," multiple interactive multi-lingual philosophy AIs trained on thousands of hours of my material - as well as AIs for Real-Time Relationships, Bitcoin, Peaceful Parenting, and Call-In Shows!


You also receive private livestreams, HUNDREDS of exclusive premium shows, early release podcasts, the 22 Part History of Philosophers series and much more!


See you soon!

https://freedomain.locals.com/support/promo/UPB2025

Keywords
addictiontruthevidencephilosophyreasonstefan molyneuxlivestreambeliefshonestyreconciliationpersonal growthhuman dynamicsgender dynamicssocietal truths
