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Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on July 20
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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73 views • July 21, 2023

Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on July 20


▪️Russian troops continue to launch massive strikes on military facilities on the territory of Ukraine.


In Sumy, a Russian UAV struck a location of AFU units on the territory of a children's camp.


▪️Military targets in the Mykolaiv region were again subjected to massive attacks.


Fuel infrastructure facilities and ammunition depots of the AFU were destroyed in the regional capital.


▪️Russian forces continued to strike enemy facilities in Odesa and nearby settlements.


Port infrastructure, air defense positioning areas and ammunition depots were hit.


▪️AFU continued to use drones to attack the Crimean Peninsula.


Two vehicles were neutralized near Hvardeyske, but in Rozdolne, a drone arrival resulted in the death of a teenage girl.


▪️On the northern flank of Bakhmut's defense, AFU managed to advance near the village of Yagidne.


Russian troops are striking at the enemy, preventing him from gaining a foothold in this area.


▪️Near Vuhledar, AFU attempted an attack near the forest belt north of Nikolske.


Russian troops inflicted a fire attack on the advancing enemy, forcing them to retreat to their original positions with losses.


▪️On the Vremivka section, the AFU continue to unsuccessfully storm the defenses near Staromayorske and Urozhayne.


In turn, Russian units launched a counterattack in the direction of Novodorovka.

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