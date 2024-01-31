Consume, Obey, Do Not Reproduce - They Still Live





Consider what marketing and advertising have become in the digital era. They serve as the foundation for content serving platforms, which basically make up the lion's share of world information consumption. So let us ask one simple question in this regard. Is advertising an honorable endeavor? The answer to this question is, of course, up to each of us. In this episode we cover the history of advertising. Advertising, by design, intends to increase consumption, and in many cases, get a person to take an action they would not have otherwise taken. It is safe to say that advertising in America has been successful beyond our ability to quantify its impact. It might even be said that advertising has played a major role in shaping culture in the western world. It is beyond doubt that advertising has fueled the era of hyper-materialism and mass consumption, turning human beings into "consumers" in the minds of the all-controlling corporate juggernaut that now holds power above government. I suspect that the era of hyper-materialism, that began during the so-called Renaissance, has peaked and will now go into decline. I suspect that if there was a line in the sand for the coming new era, it might well be drawn at the Spring Equinox of 2025, but... time will tell, as it always does.





Episode 563 - January 2024





MORE FREE SHOWS:

https://www.crrow777radio.com/free-episodes/





FULL SHOWS POSTED FOR MEMBERS:

https://www.crrow777radio.com/episodes/





RECOMMENDED BOOK LIST:

https://linktr.ee/crrow777books