© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FATHER & SON SUFFER SEVERE BLOOD CLOTS AFTER COVID VACCINE
Follow
9
Share
Report
843 views • June 14, 2021
FATHER & SON SUFFER SEVERE BLOOD CLOTS AFTER COVID VACCINE
When her 17-year-old son and husband were both hospitalized with life-threatening blood clots days after receiving the #Covid19 vaccine, Cherie Romney made it her mission to speak out.
#EverestRomney #PrestonRomney #Utah #VaccineInjury #BloodClots #NaturalImmunity #Pfizer #Moderna #TheHighwire #DelBigtree
POSTED: June 14, 2021
When her 17-year-old son and husband were both hospitalized with life-threatening blood clots days after receiving the #Covid19 vaccine, Cherie Romney made it her mission to speak out.
#EverestRomney #PrestonRomney #Utah #VaccineInjury #BloodClots #NaturalImmunity #Pfizer #Moderna #TheHighwire #DelBigtree
POSTED: June 14, 2021
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.