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IT'S A WOKE WORLD AFTER ALL
RED PILLED
RED PILLED
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83 views • August 30, 2021
WATCH: Former Disney artist EXPOSES Disney's woke takeover in video parody
THE GLENN BECK PROGRAM

'I'm tired of watching my country go down the drain. It's time to do something'

A former Disney artist, who wished to remain anonymous, joined Glenn Beck on the radio program to describe why he recently took action against his former employer by creating the viral video called, "It's a Woke World After All," on the YouTube channel PolitiZoid.

“Tomorrow will be better as long as America keeps alive the ideals of freedom and a better life.” - Walt Disney

https://www.theblaze.com/shows/the-glenn-beck-program/disney-its-a-woke-world-parody?

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy