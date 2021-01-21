ROBERT DAVID STEEL on inauguration

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From Robert David Steel's news a few minutes ago Jan 20, 2021:
Good day fellow Patriot,
Do not miss the top new video, a clip on peaceful transition to military power. ABC appears to have deliberately fuzzed the word "to." Now we wait.