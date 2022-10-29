Russian (LPR) Forces Heavy Battle Combat Training For Advancing On Kharkov Ukraine [English Subtitles]

English subtitles didn't come through. Reuploaded with english subtitles here:
https://www.brighteon.com/5016af2d-432a-4695-9df0-1717ee71b6e3
Patrick Lancaster. English subtitles.
Oct 27, 2022 Russian Lugansk People's Republic (LPR) Forces Prepare For Heavy Push In Kharkov Region. In this report I show a unique and exclusive look into how the LPR forces prepare for battle In the Kharkov region. This location is a special training ground for the mobilization soldiers of the LPR to prepare for battle in the Kharkov region of Ukraine.
By the way I make nothing from YOUTUBE so Please support our work by donating just 5$ on https://www.buymeacoffee.com/PLnewstoday
Or via crypto:
BTC: bc1q9jche7a0h3kam7tp7rd7qu6m5n606dp54a0c28
ETH: 0xe159d66190E5C51F2a13F49E2b17808f36CC02AD
SOL: HJPrko54odD14CuqtdQsoqrmZJBU3hs1Tf9QuUN4j3ke
XMR: 43mooJfwFkqVoepUW6V9gk79kTTvoUhaqGBRe18ktzW9DH6RTNDybykNhquTYtEk8WjfkjbHf8nUvZ1QbqDAsQmX4Ltxfvk
DOGE: DHAwcZU4AZbivkW2ynHSfPnMV4KHP2b3NA
You can find My reports on Youtube and other social media:
https://www.youtube.com/c/PatrickLancasterNewsToday
https://rumble.com/c/PatrickLancasterNewsToday
https://odysee.com/@PatrickLancasternewstoday
https://twitter.com/PLnewstoday
https://www.tiktok.com/@patricklancasternews
https://www.facebook.com/Plnewstoday
https://t.me/patricklancasternewstoday
https://t.me/PatrickLancaterNewsToday
https://vk.com/patricklancaster
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nC8tHSWeWec
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.