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EntertheStars: Holy Biblical FEAST DAYS... Trumpets, NOT the New Year [07.09.2021]
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41 views • September 08, 2021
Jesus & the Disciples recognized the feast days in the New Testament.
This will be the first time in my spiritual journey that I would like to recognize the feast days.
Though I do not believe these are required for salvation, I am making a personal choice to begin following them and will begin recognizing them on our channel for those who want to join.
I mistakenly called this the New Year in the video.
The new year is actually in the Spring.
Apologies, but I am still learning too.
Pinned by EntertheStars 5 hours ago (edited)
Thanks for your patience in trying to figure out the feast days.
Many of you have corrected me, that there is even a tainted version of the Holy days.
That today is NOT the New Year, rather the 7th month.
The New Year in the Holy calendar actually appears in Spring.
Also, of course, we are still in Summer and Trumpets and Atonement do fall within summer.
So, the feast days occur in Summer, Fall and Spring, but not winter.
I appreciate the body of knowledge you all have and am open to correction.
Sorry for the mistake.
https://biblehub.com/colossians/2-16.htm
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Christian_observances_of_Jewish_holidays#:~:text=Most%20point%20to%20the%20tradition,they%20were%20called%20%22Christians%22.
https://www.ucg.org/holy-day-calendar
http://bibleview.org/en/bible/moses/3feasts/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Yom_Kippur#In_the_Torah
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Enkutatash
https://www.chabad.org/library/article_cdo/aid/4644/jewish/Rosh-Hashanah.htm
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rosh_Hashanah#Symbolic_foods
4,956 views Streamed live 5 hours ago
EntertheStars
100K subscribers
https://youtu.be/FoRncDzCHWQ
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxgB6grGSx3bcB3vlcy7Tfg
This will be the first time in my spiritual journey that I would like to recognize the feast days.
Though I do not believe these are required for salvation, I am making a personal choice to begin following them and will begin recognizing them on our channel for those who want to join.
I mistakenly called this the New Year in the video.
The new year is actually in the Spring.
Apologies, but I am still learning too.
Pinned by EntertheStars 5 hours ago (edited)
Thanks for your patience in trying to figure out the feast days.
Many of you have corrected me, that there is even a tainted version of the Holy days.
That today is NOT the New Year, rather the 7th month.
The New Year in the Holy calendar actually appears in Spring.
Also, of course, we are still in Summer and Trumpets and Atonement do fall within summer.
So, the feast days occur in Summer, Fall and Spring, but not winter.
I appreciate the body of knowledge you all have and am open to correction.
Sorry for the mistake.
https://biblehub.com/colossians/2-16.htm
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Christian_observances_of_Jewish_holidays#:~:text=Most%20point%20to%20the%20tradition,they%20were%20called%20%22Christians%22.
https://www.ucg.org/holy-day-calendar
http://bibleview.org/en/bible/moses/3feasts/
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Yom_Kippur#In_the_Torah
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Enkutatash
https://www.chabad.org/library/article_cdo/aid/4644/jewish/Rosh-Hashanah.htm
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rosh_Hashanah#Symbolic_foods
4,956 views Streamed live 5 hours ago
EntertheStars
100K subscribers
https://youtu.be/FoRncDzCHWQ
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxgB6grGSx3bcB3vlcy7Tfg
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