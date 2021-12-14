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5 Fake News Headlines to Cover Heart Issues from the Clot Shot
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333 views • December 14, 2021
We cover American Heart Association Science that MRNa is causing heart issues and next show the 5 fake news headlines to cover for this genocide / slow killing of your kids. Please share with those that you love.
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Final Days Report at SJWellFire
Thanks for your support and get saved:
You can watch this video and others in full on our website: https://sjwellfire.com/.
News: https://sjwellfire.com/category/news/
Teachings: https://sjwellfire.com/category/teachings/
Dreams: https://sjwellfire.com/category/dreams/
Chat with us on Gab: https://gab.com/sjwellfire.
If you appreciate our videos, please consider supporting us financially: https://sjwellfire.com/support/
[email protected] pay pal
Final Days Report at SJWellFire
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