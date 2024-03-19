Semax: Become a BDNF badass with this clarity-promoting insta-Nootropic

Semax is a quintessential smart drug in that it fires up cognition as opposed to wakefulness, focus, or motivation. So it will help you work smarter as opposed to harder, which sometimes is exactly what we need.
The most unique feature of Semax is that you take it nasally - absorption through the olfactory cavity is a much more direct channel to the brain than oral absorption. A few minutes after depositing drops in your nostrils you'll notice a heightened sense of focus and a little bit of a cool neurotransmitter rush.
Read Meta-Analysis 📑 All Science References & Sources
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/nootropic-ingredients/292-semax
Order 💲 Semax
Pharma-Grade Spray https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Semax
Russian Semax https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Semax-RU
Semax and Selank https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Semax-Selank
1:50 Insta-Nootropc
2:52 Origin
3:45 A Subtle Enabler of Clarity
6:59 Quality of Life
9:27 BDNF Mediated Long-Term Memory
16:11 Cognitive Enhancer
17:38 Vs Fatigue
18:31 ADHD
19:23 Optic Nerve
21:00 Immune
22:00 Neuroprotective
22:42 Mechanism of Action
24:00 Sources
27:20 N-Acetyl Semax Amidate
29:03 Usage & Dosage
30:33 Episodic vs Habitual Use
32:46 Cold storage
35:42 Solitary Use
38:04 Experiential
40:00 Side Effects
42:37 Conclusion
47:08 Cofactors
Confused?
Invest at least $150 in your Biohacking and get a helpful 30-minute free Biohacking consulting call with me. See my recommended Nootropics sources and Biohacking products here:
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/membership/secret-society
Forward a receipt of at least $150 to [email protected]
Listen to this as a podcast on the go with the Castbox.FM smartphone app
https://castbox.fm/channel/Limitless-Mindset-id1159858
Join the Limitless Mindset email newsletter
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/membership/community-membership
Support My Work
Limitless Mindset Store
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/store/
My Books
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/jr-books
Donate Cryptocurrency
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/support#cryptocurrency
Connect with Jonathan
on Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/limitlessmindset
on Twitter
on Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/roselandjonathan/
on Substack
https://jonathanroseland.substack.com/
on Gab
on Minds
https://www.Minds.com/jroseland?referrer=jroseland
on Odysee
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@jroseland:f
on Telegram
I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious decisions that you might make about your health. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.
Content Copyright LimitlessMindset.com. All Rights Reserved.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.