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4/4/2022 Let's Talk America: Guest Hosting Jon Schrock ft. Micheal & Honorah Deatrick
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11 views • April 05, 2022
Watch "Let's Talk America" Live on Brighteon.tv every weekday from 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm est
Support Let's Talk America by visiting or donating at https://iamtv.us/
Jon Schrock - https://jbs.org/
Facebook group - TwentyTwo Matters: https://www.facebook.com/groups/273628386593418/
About TwentyTwo Matters: This page is dedicated to our daughters Luna + Ema who were born at 22 weeks + 2 days. We fought FOUR long days while in labour to get our girls life saving interventions. Eventually after 4 days a hospital two hours away who never saved a 22 weeker finally agreed to “try”
We were given 0% chance of survival.
Our focus now is to shine light on the life of babies born at 22 weeks. They CAN survive. They CAN thrive. We work closely with mothers in labour at 22 weeks to get them in the appropriate hospitals who will give their children a chance. We have also created a hospital list of hospitals who have saved a baby as early as 22 weeks.
Support Let's Talk America by visiting or donating at https://iamtv.us/
Jon Schrock - https://jbs.org/
Facebook group - TwentyTwo Matters: https://www.facebook.com/groups/273628386593418/
About TwentyTwo Matters: This page is dedicated to our daughters Luna + Ema who were born at 22 weeks + 2 days. We fought FOUR long days while in labour to get our girls life saving interventions. Eventually after 4 days a hospital two hours away who never saved a 22 weeker finally agreed to “try”
We were given 0% chance of survival.
Our focus now is to shine light on the life of babies born at 22 weeks. They CAN survive. They CAN thrive. We work closely with mothers in labour at 22 weeks to get them in the appropriate hospitals who will give their children a chance. We have also created a hospital list of hospitals who have saved a baby as early as 22 weeks.
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