Medical Murder is the #1 Cause of Death in the U.S. – By Design (People Are Too Expensive – Satan’s Big Lie) - Part 3: Where? Mystery Babylon

Last week we covered Part 2: What? The Culture of Death. Today we cover Part 3: Where? Mystery Babylon. We’ll walk through the evidence convicting the United States of America of that title.

Think about it. People are too expensive; the planet doesn’t have enough resources. If Satan is successful at selling these lies, what we see happening in real time fits like a glove. This project is a culmination of thousands of hours of research since Grace’s death. For those of you who have been following our story, you know I’ve become a full-time advocate. When I’m not sharing the story on multiple platforms, I’m working on the legal case, with the balance and lion’s share of the time researching. This research project can hopefully be used for God’s glory to wake people up. The seven parts follow the way we should investigate to find the truth: Who, What, Where, Why, When, How, and Now What. I hope you enjoy the series. The detailed research will be posted on the home page at https://ouramazinggrace.net/Medical%20Murder/introduction. Each monocast is designed to give you a taste and hopefully motivate you to dig deeper.

*********************

Links for this episode:

Mystery Babylon Power Point https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/funbsc76p6506x24n5qtt/Mystery-Babylon.pptx?rlkey=5o11v02uzueyx23yifbc52hft&dl=0

Pharmakeia - Sorcery in The Last Days // THE BOOK OF REVELATION: Session 53 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rk9BAQ7bDwQ

The Fall of Babylon with Jamie Walden https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zJoK5wngEL0

End Times: Most People Don't Realize What's Happening WORLDWIDE https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wLFGRTg4vVg

FALLEN ANGELS ARE IN CONTROL OF AMERICA https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GuPZ5nAFjVc

Plandemic 2: Indoctornation – Official Full Movie https://plandemicseries.com/plandemic-2-indoctornation/

One-on-one with CDC director about new COVID-19 vaccine | FOX 5 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q0oIhnuNy2c

Chris Plante Show https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/Chris-Plante-Right-Squad/vid/1_eww9zsjv

‘The Covid gods are blind’ https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/vxj93ig0xj3mgu9598y3t/CLIP-10.MP4?rlkey=1bmfzzdpdeb1cvfl6ws52zpqy&dl=0

********************

To learn more about Our Amazing Grace, visit our websites: https://www.ouramazinggrace.net/home

https://www.graceschara.com/

To sign up for Our Amazing Grace Newsletter: https://ouramazinggrace.substack.com/subscribe