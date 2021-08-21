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Canning Tomato's ~ 26 Jars Today ~ 8 - 20 - 21
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520 views • August 21, 2021
1 Thessalonians 5:23 And the very God of peace sanctify you wholly; and I pray God your Whole Spirit and Soul and Body Be Preserved Blameless Unto The COMING of Our Lord Jesus Christ.
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