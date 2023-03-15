https://gettr.com/post/p2bg9paa363
3/14/2023 Miles Guo: CCP is the root cause for all chaos around the world … the world disasters have not been started yet … economic warfare and financial warfare … till the ultimate decoupling from CCP China … has a long way to go
#WealthControl #WealthCrisis #ViciousCircle #UntraceablePay #Blockchain
3/14/2023 文贵盖特：世界之乱源于中共，世界之灾远没开始……经济金融大战……到最终经济脱钩……还很遥远……
#财富控制 #财富危机 #恶行循环 #无影支付 #区块链
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.