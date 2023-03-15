https://gettr.com/post/p2bg9paa363

3/14/2023 Miles Guo: CCP is the root cause for all chaos around the world … the world disasters have not been started yet … economic warfare and financial warfare … till the ultimate decoupling from CCP China … has a long way to go

#WealthControl #WealthCrisis #ViciousCircle #UntraceablePay #Blockchain





3/14/2023 文贵盖特：世界之乱源于中共，世界之灾远没开始……经济金融大战……到最终经济脱钩……还很遥远……

#财富控制 #财富危机 #恶行循环 #无影支付 #区块链



