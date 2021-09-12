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ADVERSE REACTIONS ARE REAL : PFIZER (MIRRORED)
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2299 views • September 12, 2021
ADVERSE REACTIONS ARE REAL : PFIZER (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Brighteon channel The Prisoner at:-
https://www.brighteon.com/868cb7c0-e51d-4d00-8b63-f288f78f31fc
https://twitter.com/btysonmd/status/1436615959549288452
Mirrored - PCS
Thanks to Brenda C for Link
Mirrored from Brighteon channel The Prisoner at:-
https://www.brighteon.com/868cb7c0-e51d-4d00-8b63-f288f78f31fc
https://twitter.com/btysonmd/status/1436615959549288452
Mirrored - PCS
Thanks to Brenda C for Link
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