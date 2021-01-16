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The Father of Lights or the father of lies
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51 views • January 16, 2021
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Credits to pastor Craig from the Seventh-Day Sabbath Remnant (SSR) church. His YouTube channel is SSRMedia and his website is www.SSRemnant.org. Pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on October 5, 2020.
God is also our Rock according to Deuteronomy 32:4, 2 Samuel 22:2 and 47 and 1 Corinthians 10:4. The latter verse says: And did all drink the same spiritual drink: for they drank of that spiritual Rock that followed them: and that Rock was Christ. God is also our salvation according to Psalm 3:8, Jeremiah 3:23 and Lamentations 3:26 and many other verses. Psalm 3:8 says, Salvation belongeth unto the Lord: thy blessing is upon thy people. Selah.
Our heavenly Father is the Rock, His work is perfect: for all His ways are judgment: a God of truth and without iniquity, just and right is He, according to Deuteronomy 32:4. When we confess our sins, our heavenly Father is faithful and just to forgive us our sins, and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness according to 1 John 1:9.
As our heavenly Father is the Father of lights, His holy, sinless Son, the Lord Jesus Christ or Yeshua says that He is the Light of the world. In John 8:12 and John 9:5, Yeshua or Jesus Christ says, I AM the light of the world: he that followeth Me shall not walk in darkness, but shall have the light of life. As long as I am in the world, I AM the light of the world.
The father of lies will use any means necessary to make the world worship him, as he wants to be worshipped according to Isaiah 14:12-14, through false gospels, false doctrines and false beliefs that cannot be found in the Bible. Xmas, easter and Sunday worship are examples. Through the prince of the power of the air, satan, the world is being reminding daily about climate change when the calamities that we are witnessing are God’s judgments to warn this sin-filled world that Christ is coming back soon.
The father of lies will move his pope to usher a counterfeit day of rest – a day of rest for the environment and for the planet, an ecological or eco-sabbath, Sunday, so that no work will be done on that day. Whereas the Christian God of the universe asks us to keep His 7th day Sabbath holy, the father of lies is using the Vatican beast to push its mark, which will be the enforcement of Sunday as the papal sabbath, an eco-sabbath for the earth to rest on.
The father of lies will be the final antichrist who will come in the flesh to deceive the world as he will walk on earth and imitate the Lord Jesus Christ. This false christ and antichrist will proclaim Sunday as the new day of rest to compliment the Vatican’s Sunday rest for the planet.
Flee the father of lies and turn to the Father of Lights. Light and lies do not mix together. The Light of Christ Who is God manifested in the flesh exposes the lies of satan, who will come to an end, as the Father of Lights will expose and destroy the father of lies through Jesus Christ our Lord. Worship and obey the Father of Lights Who lives forever and ever and ever. Amen.
You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown (Friday evening), on Sabbath morning (Saturday morning) as well as on Sabbath afternoon (Saturday afternoon) with the Seventh-Day Sabbath Remnant Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
Please verify first for the time difference between where you live and the Philippines. For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.SSRemnant.org along with the following channels:
SSRMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/user/cregen124
Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMQj74mL6mh4seFMyTCjfwA/
ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11
Biblical Seekers: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXf-1zYt9njfbnWDMz0qpuQ
John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/
SSR Christian Music: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2-CnxEN2OhxyZcp90R7CuQ
SSR Music TV Seventh-Day Sabbath Remnant Church: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg
SSR Vegan Country Living: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpW3tpGEkaRtFJDaAzT8xtQ/
Vegan Country Living: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCafiuvGY2yFffeRvYiqORTQ/
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
Credits to pastor Craig from the Seventh-Day Sabbath Remnant (SSR) church. His YouTube channel is SSRMedia and his website is www.SSRemnant.org. Pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on October 5, 2020.
God is also our Rock according to Deuteronomy 32:4, 2 Samuel 22:2 and 47 and 1 Corinthians 10:4. The latter verse says: And did all drink the same spiritual drink: for they drank of that spiritual Rock that followed them: and that Rock was Christ. God is also our salvation according to Psalm 3:8, Jeremiah 3:23 and Lamentations 3:26 and many other verses. Psalm 3:8 says, Salvation belongeth unto the Lord: thy blessing is upon thy people. Selah.
Our heavenly Father is the Rock, His work is perfect: for all His ways are judgment: a God of truth and without iniquity, just and right is He, according to Deuteronomy 32:4. When we confess our sins, our heavenly Father is faithful and just to forgive us our sins, and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness according to 1 John 1:9.
As our heavenly Father is the Father of lights, His holy, sinless Son, the Lord Jesus Christ or Yeshua says that He is the Light of the world. In John 8:12 and John 9:5, Yeshua or Jesus Christ says, I AM the light of the world: he that followeth Me shall not walk in darkness, but shall have the light of life. As long as I am in the world, I AM the light of the world.
The father of lies will use any means necessary to make the world worship him, as he wants to be worshipped according to Isaiah 14:12-14, through false gospels, false doctrines and false beliefs that cannot be found in the Bible. Xmas, easter and Sunday worship are examples. Through the prince of the power of the air, satan, the world is being reminding daily about climate change when the calamities that we are witnessing are God’s judgments to warn this sin-filled world that Christ is coming back soon.
The father of lies will move his pope to usher a counterfeit day of rest – a day of rest for the environment and for the planet, an ecological or eco-sabbath, Sunday, so that no work will be done on that day. Whereas the Christian God of the universe asks us to keep His 7th day Sabbath holy, the father of lies is using the Vatican beast to push its mark, which will be the enforcement of Sunday as the papal sabbath, an eco-sabbath for the earth to rest on.
The father of lies will be the final antichrist who will come in the flesh to deceive the world as he will walk on earth and imitate the Lord Jesus Christ. This false christ and antichrist will proclaim Sunday as the new day of rest to compliment the Vatican’s Sunday rest for the planet.
Flee the father of lies and turn to the Father of Lights. Light and lies do not mix together. The Light of Christ Who is God manifested in the flesh exposes the lies of satan, who will come to an end, as the Father of Lights will expose and destroy the father of lies through Jesus Christ our Lord. Worship and obey the Father of Lights Who lives forever and ever and ever. Amen.
You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown (Friday evening), on Sabbath morning (Saturday morning) as well as on Sabbath afternoon (Saturday afternoon) with the Seventh-Day Sabbath Remnant Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/
Please verify first for the time difference between where you live and the Philippines. For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.SSRemnant.org along with the following channels:
SSRMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/user/cregen124
Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMQj74mL6mh4seFMyTCjfwA/
ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11
Biblical Seekers: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXf-1zYt9njfbnWDMz0qpuQ
John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/
SSR Christian Music: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2-CnxEN2OhxyZcp90R7CuQ
SSR Music TV Seventh-Day Sabbath Remnant Church: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg
SSR Vegan Country Living: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpW3tpGEkaRtFJDaAzT8xtQ/
Vegan Country Living: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCafiuvGY2yFffeRvYiqORTQ/
For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].
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