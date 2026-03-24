ICAN vs HHS, High Dose Wegovy, Allergy Season Tips, Dr Jennifer Simmons, Breast Cancer Options - The RSB Show 3-24-26

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TODAY ON THE ROBERT SCOTT BELL SHOW: ICAN vs HHS, Vaccine Table Injuries, Pediatrician Vax Push Back, Higher Dose Wegovy Approved, Allergy Season Protection Tips, Brachyglottis Repens, Can Homeopathy Make You Healthy, Dr Jennifer Simmons, Breast Cancer Options, Safer Screening, Religion Decline Anxiety, and MORE! https://robertscottbell.com/hhs-vaccine-table-change-request-pediatrician-vaccine-change-push-back-higher-dose-wegovy-approved-allergy-season-protection-tips-brachyglottis-repens-can-homeopathy-make-you-healthy-dr-jennifer/