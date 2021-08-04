© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
RON PAUL LIBERTY REPORT - Dark Clouds: Biden Pushes China-Style 'Social Credit' System - Ron Paul, August 4, 2021
Follow
0
Share
Report
20 views • August 04, 2021
RonPaulLibertyReport
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=skKWv0R9AO8&;ab_channel=RonPaulLibertyReport
In televised remarks yesterday, President Biden urged private businesses and universities to institute a China-style "social credit" system whereby some individuals are denied basic rights and privileges if they hold "wrong" views on matters such as health and medicine. How far will this go? Also today, NIH Director urges parents to wear masks in front of their children...in the home! And, major European newspaper editor apologized to readers over his publications hysterical Covid coverage.
http://ronpaulinstitute.org/
http://ronpaulinstitute.org/archives/featured-articles/2021/august/04/sen-rand-paul-mask-mandates-and-lockdowns-from-petty-tyrants-no-not-again-choose-freedom/
Rand Paul - Resist.
They can’t arrest us all. They can’t keep all your kids home from school. They can’t keep every government building closed – although I’ve got a long list of ones they should.
We don’t have to accept the mandates, lockdowns, and harmful policies of the petty tyrants and feckless bureaucrats. We can simply say no, not again........
BY KRISTIN TATE
https://thehill.com/opinion/finance/565860-coming-soon-americas-own-social-credit-system
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=skKWv0R9AO8&;ab_channel=RonPaulLibertyReport
In televised remarks yesterday, President Biden urged private businesses and universities to institute a China-style "social credit" system whereby some individuals are denied basic rights and privileges if they hold "wrong" views on matters such as health and medicine. How far will this go? Also today, NIH Director urges parents to wear masks in front of their children...in the home! And, major European newspaper editor apologized to readers over his publications hysterical Covid coverage.
http://ronpaulinstitute.org/
http://ronpaulinstitute.org/archives/featured-articles/2021/august/04/sen-rand-paul-mask-mandates-and-lockdowns-from-petty-tyrants-no-not-again-choose-freedom/
Rand Paul - Resist.
They can’t arrest us all. They can’t keep all your kids home from school. They can’t keep every government building closed – although I’ve got a long list of ones they should.
We don’t have to accept the mandates, lockdowns, and harmful policies of the petty tyrants and feckless bureaucrats. We can simply say no, not again........
BY KRISTIN TATE
https://thehill.com/opinion/finance/565860-coming-soon-americas-own-social-credit-system
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.