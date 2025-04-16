BGMCTV MESSIANIC LESSON PESACH 2025

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
BGMCTV PESACH/PASSOVER 2025
"when your children ask you"
Exo 12:26 When your children ask you, 'What do you mean by this ceremony?' Exo 12:42 This was a night when Yehovah kept vigil to bring them out of the land of Egypt, and this same night continues to be a night when Yehovah keeps vigil for all the sons of Isra'el through all
their generations.