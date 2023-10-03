Create New Account
Rep Matt Gaetz Files Motion To Oust Speaker Kevin McCarthy
Rep Matt Gaetz Files Motion To Oust Speaker Kevin McCarthy


Rep Matt Gaetz: "I rise to give notice of my intent to raise a question of the privileges of the House.”


matt gaetzcongressional hearingmccarthymotion to vacatehouse rules committeecontrol government spendingvacate chair

