The 4 Horsemen, and 7 Seals, Explained, Part 8 of 9; Entering the Great Tribulation Period Timestamp: 10/28/2022
The seven seals of Revelation 6,7, and 8 are preliminary stages to the ultimate judgement of the Antichrist system.  We must seek the Lord, come out of presumptuous safety and understand that the Western nations embody Mystery Babylon, which are soon going to be destroyed.  The Russo/Sino invasion of the West will be a mere stepping stone to the world wide calamity that God has purposed for these last days.

Seek the Lord while he may be found.

