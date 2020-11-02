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Quick Tip ~ Enter Play Mode Faster & Speed Up Development in Unity 2020
Chris' Tutorials
Chris' Tutorials
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5 views • November 02, 2020
Here's how you can launch play mode much faster while testing development for your Unity games with a single setting. Disabling Domain Reloading and Scene Reloading will make certain aspects of play mode not work exactly like the actual build of the game but for most aspects of testing the game itself, this is a huge boost to development speed.

Relevant Links:
https://docs.unity3d.com/2019.3/Documentation/Manual/ConfigurableEnterPlayMode.html
https://docs.unity3d.com/2019.3/Documentation/Manual/DomainReloading.html
https://docs.unity3d.com/2019.3/Documentation/Manual/SceneReloading.html

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