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Quick Tip ~ Enter Play Mode Faster & Speed Up Development in Unity 2020
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5 views • November 02, 2020
Here's how you can launch play mode much faster while testing development for your Unity games with a single setting. Disabling Domain Reloading and Scene Reloading will make certain aspects of play mode not work exactly like the actual build of the game but for most aspects of testing the game itself, this is a huge boost to development speed.
Relevant Links:
https://docs.unity3d.com/2019.3/Documentation/Manual/ConfigurableEnterPlayMode.html
https://docs.unity3d.com/2019.3/Documentation/Manual/DomainReloading.html
https://docs.unity3d.com/2019.3/Documentation/Manual/SceneReloading.html
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Game Assets Used in This Project
Red Hood by Legnops https://legnops.itch.io/red-hood-character
Pixel Adventure by Pixel Frog https://pixelfrog-store.itch.io/pixel-adventure-1
Starry Night by Quintino https://quintino-pixels.itch.io/starry-night
Demon Woods Parallax by Aethrall https://aethrall.itch.io/demon-woods-parallax-background
Relevant Links:
https://docs.unity3d.com/2019.3/Documentation/Manual/ConfigurableEnterPlayMode.html
https://docs.unity3d.com/2019.3/Documentation/Manual/DomainReloading.html
https://docs.unity3d.com/2019.3/Documentation/Manual/SceneReloading.html
◢◤◣◥ Chris Recommends ◢◤◣◥
Brave Web Browser ►► https://brave.com/chr492
HyperX QuadCast Microphone ►►https://amzn.to/2XXm3vf
Skillshare - 2 Month Free Trial for Online Courses ►► https://www.skillshare.com/r/user/christutorials
ProtonVPN ►►https://go.getproton.me/SHDO
See My Full Software Courses
http://christutorials.teachable.com
https://www.udemy.com/user/chris-navarre/
https://www.skillshare.com/r/user/christutorials
➣ Follow Me On
YouTube ►►https://www.youtube.com/user/darkskeletontuts
Minds ►►https://www.minds.com/register?referrer=ChrisTutorials
Steemit ►► https://steemit.com/@christutorials/
Gab.ai ►► https://gab.ai/ChrisTutorials
Bitchute ►►https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hU2elaB5u3kB/
◢◤◣◥◢◤◣◥◢◤◣◥◢◤◣◥
Credits
◢◤◣◥◢◤◣◥◢◤◣◥◢◤◣◥
Game Assets Used in This Project
Red Hood by Legnops https://legnops.itch.io/red-hood-character
Pixel Adventure by Pixel Frog https://pixelfrog-store.itch.io/pixel-adventure-1
Starry Night by Quintino https://quintino-pixels.itch.io/starry-night
Demon Woods Parallax by Aethrall https://aethrall.itch.io/demon-woods-parallax-background
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