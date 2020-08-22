© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
John Pilger - Paying the price - Killing the children of Iraq
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
12 views • August 22, 2020
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0278622/
Some of the history of the war on Terror, needs to be considered when you look at the new Pandemic and how laws are being re-written and an agenda is being pushed different to what is said on TV.
Some of the history of the war on Terror, needs to be considered when you look at the new Pandemic and how laws are being re-written and an agenda is being pushed different to what is said on TV.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.