How a Functional Collapse Could Actually Unfold | Col. Drew Miller

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Colonel Drew Miller, former Pentagon analyst and retired Air Force commander, joins the program for a serious conversation about the possibility of a functional societal collapse—how likely it is, what it could actually look like, and which systems are most vulnerable. We discuss how failures in critical infrastructure, supply chains, government services, and public order could cascade into a much larger crisis, along with some of the difficult and controversial decisions individuals and communities could face if the systems they depend on stop functioning.

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Miller also discusses constitutional rights and his belief that Americans have both the right and responsibility to refuse unlawful or unconstitutional orders. We examine how independent judgment, preparation, and strong communities could become critical when institutions fail—and why protecting yourself, your family, and your community may require thinking through uncomfortable scenarios before a crisis arrives. Learn more about Miller's work and his book, Preparing to Survive in the Age of Collapse, on his website at https://DrewMiller.com

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MUSIC CREDITS: Down to the Wire – Nonstop Producer Series: Broad Media Internet License

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Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

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Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further