BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

How a Functional Collapse Could Actually Unfold | Col. Drew Miller
Sarah Westall
Sarah WestallCheckmark Icon
763 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
283 views • Yesterday

Sign up for the newsletter and see exclusives at https://SarahWestall.Substack.com

*

Buy Marjory Wildcraft’s complete library and be prepared: https://shop.marjorywildcraft.com/products/legacy-drive?bg_ref=H5bohGHITT

*

See Marjory Wildcraft Exclusives:

Grow Food Webinar: https://sarahwestall.substack.com/p/free-prepare-webinar-how-to-grow

Sarah and Marjory unfiltered: https://sarahwestall.substack.com/p/recording-2026-05-20-1522

*

MUST Sign up as a VIP to see peptides including Retatrutide and SLUP at https://limitlesslifenootropics.com/vip-club-registration/?uid=116&oid=1&affid=10134  - use code Sarah to save 15%

*

Purchase Peptides mentioned here if you are already a VIP: https://www.limitlesslifenootropics.com/?_ef_transaction_id=&oid=1&affid=10134 remember to use the coupon code Sarah to save 15%

*

Miles Franklin: Protect your assets with a company you can trust - Get the private & better price list - Go to https://SarahWestall.com/MilesFranklin

*

Colonel Drew Miller, former Pentagon analyst and retired Air Force commander, joins the program for a serious conversation about the possibility of a functional societal collapse—how likely it is, what it could actually look like, and which systems are most vulnerable. We discuss how failures in critical infrastructure, supply chains, government services, and public order could cascade into a much larger crisis, along with some of the difficult and controversial decisions individuals and communities could face if the systems they depend on stop functioning.

-

Miller also discusses constitutional rights and his belief that Americans have both the right and responsibility to refuse unlawful or unconstitutional orders. We examine how independent judgment, preparation, and strong communities could become critical when institutions fail—and why protecting yourself, your family, and your community may require thinking through uncomfortable scenarios before a crisis arrives. Learn more about Miller's work and his book, Preparing to Survive in the Age of Collapse, on his website at https://DrewMiller.com

*

MUSIC CREDITS: Down to the Wire – Nonstop Producer Series: Broad Media Internet License

*

Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

*

Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further

Keywords
collapsecouldunfold
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Free &#8220;smart&#8221; bassinet for city workers raises privacy and national security alarms

Free “smart” bassinet for city workers raises privacy and national security alarms

Cassie B.
Israel Advances Plan for Crocodile-Ringed Prison for Palestinians, Citing Trump Administration Inspiration

Israel Advances Plan for Crocodile-Ringed Prison for Palestinians, Citing Trump Administration Inspiration

Garrison Vance
Treasury Blocks Nearly $100 Million in Payments to Deceased Individuals After New Verification System

Treasury Blocks Nearly $100 Million in Payments to Deceased Individuals After New Verification System

Sterling Ashworth
U.S.-Iran ceasefire proposal emerges as 10-day truce plan circulates amid escalating conflict

U.S.-Iran ceasefire proposal emerges as 10-day truce plan circulates amid escalating conflict

Willow Tohi
Map Identifies Over 117,000 License Plate Readers Across the United States

Map Identifies Over 117,000 License Plate Readers Across the United States

Patrick Lewis
Meteorologist debunks climate change narrative: Heatwaves in USA were more frequent from 1901-1960

Meteorologist debunks climate change narrative: Heatwaves in USA were more frequent from 1901-1960

Lance D Johnson
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy