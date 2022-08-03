Sports Wars Host Exposes How Woke Politics is Destroying the Entertainment Industry Amid Deshaun Watson Suspension

Ryan Kinel of https://www.youtube.com/SportsWarsNetwork joins guest hosts Owen Shroyer and Robert Barnes to break down how woke politics are destroying the entertainment industry.

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