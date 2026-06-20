RT News - June 20 2026 3PM GMT

June 20, 2026

rt.com









The Strait of Hormuz is again to close to all vessels. That's the latest declaration by Iran - who states the IDF's continued strikes on Lebanon is the reason why. The assault is a violation of Washington's deal with Tehran. Cross-border Israeli attacks kill 16 in Lebanon's south this Saturday according to local authorities. That's also despite reports of a renewed ceasefire between West Jerusalem and Hezbollah. Vladimir Zelensky threatens military action against neighbouring Belarus within one week, unless it removes border tracking systems he claims is being used to help Russia fight Ukraine. Minsk has warned Kiev against trying to provoke a military response.





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