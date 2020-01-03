Find Out Who's Tracking You Through Your Phone

How to protect your privacy? How to stay safe while using your phone? Did you know that anyone can get your personal information and read your private messages? Here's a list of the most useful codes for smartphones all in one video, together with some instructions on how to detect intruders.

The status of the different types of diversions that are taking place along with the number the information is being transferred to will be displayed on your phone’s screen if you dial *#21#.

It’s a good idea to dial ##002# you have to use roaming. In this case, money won’t be taken from your account for calls that are redirected by default to your voice mail.

People usually don’t reveal all that much in phone conversations. From the point of view of those who want to listen in, it’s much more worthwhile to set up special devices ("bugs") in someone’s home. Radio wave detectors can be used to work out whether such bugs are present in a building.

Determine what information it’s safe to make accessible to all. Be very careful when posting photographs of children. Only your mobile operator should ever offer you tracking services, and they should only turn them on with your explicit agreement. Websites and applications that offer to find out the location of other people are almost certainly acting with criminal intent.