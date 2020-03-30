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Doctor Shares Helpful Food Ordering And Delivery Tips Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
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2087 views • March 30, 2020
March 27, 2020, by FOX TV Digital Team
LOS ANGELES — Even when practicing necessary social distancing guidelines, shopping at a grocery store or ordering takeout and delivery food can be an anxiety-inducing endeavor for many during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Source: https://q13fox.com/2020/03/27/sanitize-groceries-discard-takeout-containers-immediately-doctor-demonstrates-sterile-technique/
DIRECT LINK TO DR. VANWINGEN'S VIDEO: https://youtu.be/sjDuwc9KBps
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LOS ANGELES — Even when practicing necessary social distancing guidelines, shopping at a grocery store or ordering takeout and delivery food can be an anxiety-inducing endeavor for many during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Source: https://q13fox.com/2020/03/27/sanitize-groceries-discard-takeout-containers-immediately-doctor-demonstrates-sterile-technique/
DIRECT LINK TO DR. VANWINGEN'S VIDEO: https://youtu.be/sjDuwc9KBps
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS.
https://linuxmint.com
Video editor Shotcut
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