SINGULARITY VIA THE ‘BRAIN TO CLOUD’ INTERFACE IS THE MARK OF THE BEAST IN REVELATION

ETERNAL SEPARATION FROM GOD AWAITS THOSE WHO KNOWINGLY ACCEPT & PARTICIPATE IN THE COMING ‘BRAIN to CLOUD’ INTERFACE. “My People [eternally] perish for lack of knowledge. Hosea 4:6‘VAX’ is not the Mark of the Beast but it is the lead up to it. It is part of the lead up to it in order to move from humanism to trans-humanism to SINGULARITY. The Mark of the Beast mentioned in Revelation is SINGULARITYBible Mark of the Beast in Book of Revelation is the Mark of the New World Order, not the Mark of the Anti-Christ. The Anti-Christ becomes the leader of the New World Order, & uses it but it is not his personal mark to begin. It is the mark of a man, 666 which is a Hebrew Superlative for Mankind. In Hebrew Gamatra Bible math dictates 6 as the number of man. Repeating it three times is a Bible way to show emphasis. So the number 6 means man or mankind, and 666 is a Hebrew Superlative using repetition (666) as an ancient way to show emphasis‘Beheading’ in Revelation means Artificial Super Intelligence software targeting or mind-hobbling the human brain with a stream of electromagnetic low frequency waves below the sensory & neural perception of the victim thereby bringing that person to a slow soft kill early death, or quick death, by manipulation of the victims brain & central nervous system causing all manner of sickness and disease. The victim becomes mind-hobbled & slowly or quickly dies either immediately or in a few months or few yearsShadow Government Contractors using supercomputers are targeting True Born Again Christians now with streams of energy and bringing them to an early deathA Supercomputer ROUTES the signal - pulse train of stream of energy - to a tower, satellite or mobile platform and the tower satellite or mobile platform then RELAYS the signal to a digital receiver, similar to how cell phone technology is deployedUsing timing and location the digital receiver is tracked, pinpointed, monitored, just like a cell phone. However the digital receiver is not a phone. It is a human brainCIA/DIA Contractors are using a 'fabricated or falsified stream' ofelectromagnetic energy that contains a carrier frequency specifically tuned to the unique one of a kind brain wave signature of the mind control victim to interfere with your memory & thought processOnce you become dependent (ie. you believe their impulse injections are your own) on the system's output (or they believe your responses to it are consistent) they will begin to fabricate 'subconscious responses' which they will pretend are indicators ofhonesty/dishonesty, positive recognition, anxiety, etc, and they will use these 'impulse injections' to convince you that the fabricated responses are your ownIf you are unaware of this constant mental manipulation the system will begin to shape your thoughts & behavior. They will use this to [attempt to] restrict your thoughts & behavior by blocking [interfering with] your memory & thought process while these mental suggestions are being provided ­ the interference is triggered & can be activated at will by attackersExascale computing refers to computing systems capable of at least one exaflop or a billion x billion calculations per second, 50 times faster than the most powerful supercomputers of today & represents a thousand-fold increase in the latest known technologyUsing Eye Gaze Tracking Systems, Cognitive Researchers, (psychiatrists, psychologists, neuroscientists, behavioral scientists, etc.) are using three Exascale Interfaces to attack, torture & kill Targeted Individuals to achieve this research1. Brain to Computer Interfaces (Remote Neural Networks)2. Brain to Brain Interfaces (EEG Heterodyning)3. Brain to Cloud Interfaces (Virtual/Augmented Reality)It is ARTIFICIAL SUPER-INTELLIGENCE technologies 'merged' together with Virtual & AUGMENTED Reality Cloud Interfaces known as NEURO-REALITYHive Mind Teams: Cognitive Researchers force themselves to hallucinate (daydream) & inside that forced hallucination they can pull up various screensCognitive Researchers zone in & zone out constantly using theElectronic Brain to Brain Interface by constantly engaging in forced hallucinations (day-dreaming) and inside that forced daydream (hallucination) they can pull up a virtual AUGMENTED Reality environment that only they can see. A virtual environment that allows them to still make sense of their environment & surroundingsInside that Virtual Reality/Augmented Reality - Interface they can pull up images, objects, text, data, etc. So the first screen they pull up inside that hallucination will be the brain waves of the mind control victim (alpha, beta, delta, theta, etc. The second parallel screen will be the brain waves of the cognitive researcher (alpha, beta, delta, theta, etc.). The third drop down screen inside that daydream hallucination will be a combination of both sets of brain waves of the victim and the researcher