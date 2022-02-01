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CERN is not about particles spinning around: A conCern to pray about
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1344 views • February 01, 2022
Prophetic Word, received on January 31st 2022 at 9:11pm
A call to prayer.
CERN was never about particles spinning around.
No transcript available on my website just the basics to read:
https://bindernowski.com/word-2022-01-31-cern-very-concerning-to-pray/
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
A call to prayer.
CERN was never about particles spinning around.
No transcript available on my website just the basics to read:
https://bindernowski.com/word-2022-01-31-cern-very-concerning-to-pray/
If you need licensed footages, images or music for your own videos, I have loads of them available exlusively on Pond5
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
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