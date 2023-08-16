Safety Wars Live 8-16-2023 East Palestine, Ohio Updates

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Proposed OSHA citations were issued for the East Palestine, Ohio train wreck.
We go and do a deep dive tonight.
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WE NOW HAVE A LIVE SHOW MOST WEEKDAYS AT 8 TO 9 PM EST ON SAFETYFM.COM and on many video platforms as Safety Wars. We are on YouTube, Facebook Live, Twitch, Brighteon, Gab, Rumble, Twitter, and LinkedIn.
WE ARE AVAILABLE ON YOUR FAVORITE PODCAST PLATFORM AS SAFETY WARS.