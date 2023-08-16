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Safety Wars Live 8-16-2023 East Palestine, Ohio Updates
Safety Wars
Safety Wars
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12 views • August 18, 2023

Proposed OSHA citations were issued for the East Palestine, Ohio train wreck.  


We go and do a deep dive tonight. For all of your consulting and training needs give us a call at 845-269-5772 or drop us an email at [email protected]. WE NOW HAVE A LIVE SHOW MOST WEEKDAYS AT 8 TO 9 PM EST ON SAFETYFM.COM and on many video platforms as Safety Wars. We are on YouTube, Facebook Live, Twitch, Brighteon, Gab, Rumble, Twitter, and LinkedIn. WE ARE AVAILABLE ON YOUR FAVORITE PODCAST PLATFORM AS SAFETY WARS.

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epaoshaeast palestine ohiojim poeslsafety warsjcp technicalsafety fm
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy