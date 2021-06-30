Strong Christians are Made in PRIVATE (2021)

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Bible verse of the day

Psa 62:5 My soul, wait thou only upon God; for my expectation is from him.

Strong Christians are Made in Private (Private Lives Make or Break a Person)

Mat 6:1 "Watch out! Don't do your good deeds publicly, to be admired by others, for you will lose the reward from your Father in heaven.

Mat 6:2 When you give to someone in need, don't do as the hypocrites do—blowing trumpets in the synagogues and streets to call attention to their acts of charity! I tell you the truth, they have received all the reward they will ever get.

Mat 6:3 But when you give to someone in need, don't let your left hand know what your right hand is doing.

Mat 6:4 Give your gifts in private, and your Father, who sees everything, will reward you.

The Lord's Prayer

Mat 6:5 "When you pray, don't be like the hypocrites who love to pray publicly on street corners and in the synagogues where everyone can see them. I tell you the truth, that is all the reward they will ever get.

Mat 6:6 But when you pray, go away by yourself, shut the door behind you, and pray to your Father in private. Then your Father, who sees everything, will reward you.

Mat 6:7 "When you pray, don't babble on and on as people of other religions do. They think their prayers are answered merely by repeating their words again and again.

Mat 6:8 Don't be like them, for your Father knows exactly what you need even before you ask Him!

Mat 6:9 Pray like this: Our Father in heaven, may Your name be kept holy.

Mat 6:10 May Your Kingdom come soon. May Your will be done on earth, as it is in heaven.

Mat 6:11 Give us today the food we need,

Mat 6:12 and forgive us our sins, as we have forgiven those who sin against us.

Mat 6:13 And don't let us yield to temptation, but rescue us from the evil one. [For Yours is the kingdom and the power and the glory forever. Amen.]

Mat 6:14 "If you forgive those who sin against you, your heavenly Father will forgive you.

Mat 6:15 But if you refuse to forgive others, your Father will not forgive your sins.



Mat 6:16 "And when you fast, don't make it obvious, as the hypocrites do, for they try to look miserable and disheveled so people will admire them for their fasting. I tell you the truth, that is the only reward they will ever get.

Mat 6:17 But when you fast, comb your hair and wash your face.



Mat 6:18 Then no one will notice that you are fasting, except your Father, who knows what you do in private. And your Father, who sees everything, will reward you.



Deu_29:29 The secret things belong unto the LORD our God: but those things which are revealed belong unto us and to our children for ever, that we may do all the words of this law.

Psa_25:14 The secret of the LORD is with them that fear him; and he will shew them his covenant.

Psa_27:5 For in the time of trouble he shall hide me in his pavilion: in the secret of his tabernacle shall he hide me; he shall set me up upon a rock.



Isa_45:3 And I will give thee the treasures of darkness, and hidden riches of secret places, that thou mayest know that I, the LORD, which call thee by thy name, am the God of Israel.

Dan_2:18 That they would desire mercies of the God of heaven concerning this secret; that Daniel and his fellows should not perish with the rest of the wise men of Babylon.

Mat_13:35 That it might be fulfilled which was spoken by the prophet, saying, I will open my mouth in parables; I will utter things which have been kept secret from the foundation of the world.