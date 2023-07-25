Dr. Bryan Ardis, DC, Founder of Ardis Labs, talks about his presentation at The Red Pill Expo, to be held in Des Moines Iowa, on 2023 August 12-13. He exposes the snake venom industry, and describes how they are preparing behind clandestine doors at pharmaceutical research labs, university research labs and biological weapons labs around the world; for the use of venoms worldwide. Information about the Red Pill Expo at https://redpillexpo.org/.

