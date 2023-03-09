Bill Trikos : The Phenomenon of Nicolai Levashov - 2012 01 28 / 04 Question: Are the Americans really doing colour correction of images from Mars? English subtitles

This site contains Knowledge, a unique Knowledge that until now was not available for those who wish. This Knowledge is about numerous mysteries of Life, a structure of the Universe, Spirit, Mind and many other things... All books, publications and pictures presented on this site, reveal Knowledge about principles of the origin of the Universe itself and Life in it, laws of rise of thinking and consciousness and many other things...

Question: Are the Americans really doing colour correction of images from Mars? What does Mars really look like, is there life on it, and why didn’t Phobos make it there? Answer: Phobos didn’t make it because there wasn’t only Mars there. It’s just that before you go into orbit and fly to Mars, in order to achieve the necessary speed, and to leave the Earth's orbit, the satellite makes quite a lot of orbits, picking up speed. And so, before it had completed enough orbits to escape Earth's gravity, there was enough time to act on the equipment, which is connected with the excess weight, and so to speak, at the right time it acted up. And so, before it had completed enough orbits to escape Earth's gravity, there was enough time to act on the equipment, which is connected with the excess weight, and so to speak, at the right time it acted up. It is not coincidental that the launch was before the 24th, like many other launches were positioned close to other events that were also organized. Recently there was TV programme about things including Gagarin. But just who is Gagarin? Because Gagarin was not the first cosmonaut. Gagarin was the first cosmonaut who returned alive. This is the real truth. Because all the others who were launched before him, perished. And besides, and I think that this information is reliable, our people got to the moon before the Americans. Only they may have had a one way ticket? (From the floor): - That film, yes, it was shown recently). No, I have not seen the film. It's like, you know, others cannot understand the mentality of our people. I’ve already said it, but will repeat. When the Chernobyl accident happened, automated equipment was not working, and there was just one employee, no one forced him, no money was offered, he jumped into the boiling heavy water. Do you know what that means? He swam up and used his hands to open the valve, before he died, to prevent a full explosion. ""And why did he do that ?!"". With their mentality this is difficult to understand. In their view, he would need to have been forced, or offered a lot of money. But here, in this case, no one forced the man, no one else was around, and suddenly he jumps, knowing that he will die, and does what’s needed. They don’t understand that a nation can only become great when there are such people who are willing to sacrifice themselves for the sake of others and not ask for anything else. Nor for glory, because he has no need for fame once he’s dead. For whom does a dead person need fame, tell me? Would it become easier for him? Well, maybe, to hear the essence, it can be nice, but there’s not much sense in it. When a person does something because he has an inner drive, it is a condition that is as it is. But for many other nations this is simply incomprehensible. And the fact that our people and other indigenous peoples have lived together in the territory for over of more than a hundred thousand years (those who have read my books know a little about this, and because, this book was banned, but it is contains in there too) precisely due to the fact that they, our ancestors, were able to sacrifice themselves, and for them the only disgrace was to betray one’s motherland...



