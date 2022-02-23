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Shedding, vaccines and graphene machines
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59 views • February 23, 2022
Sam Bailey, February 22, 2022
This is BIG.
This is the one that many of you have been waiting for!
What has been injected into millions and millions of people? Nanotech? Graphene?
What is the origin of the spike protein and can the injected shed?
Channel support ▶ https://www.subscribestar.com/DrSamBailey
Leave a tip! ▶ https://www.buymeacoffee.com/drsambailey
Monero: 4ADKsKsEx6c8Y8g1dSVd7vUR27JnbER5R2jUTkUuKFddSKVsmnxR9AFedzHhMH4P4vePK3SbVZgMzWik423Nno7fBuH3oo3
Virus Mania: https://drsambailey.com/shop-2/
Odysee ▶ https://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c
Telegram ▶ https://t.me/drsambaileyofficial
References:
1. “Nanotech In The Shots?”: https://lifeoftheblood.com/
2. Merriam-Webster - “vaccine”, 5 Nov 2020: https://web.archive.org/web/20201105154809/https://www.merriam-webster.com/dictionary/vaccine
3. Merriam-Webster - “vaccine”, 26 Jan 2021: https://web.archive.org/web/20201105154809/https://www.merriam-webster.com/dictionary/vaccine
4. “Fact check: Missing context in claim that Merriam-Webster changed 'vaccine' definition”, 30 Nov 2021: https://archive.fo/lI6lW
5. Wikipedia - “Gene Therapy”: https://web.archive.org/web/20220126213041/https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gene_therapy#2020s
6. “Emerging Infectious Diseases: a 10-Year Perspective from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases”, 2005: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/labs/pmc/articles/PMC3320336/
7. “Primary structure of the S peplomer gene of bovine coronavirus and surface expression in insect cells”, 1990: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/2155283/
8. “Warning Signs You’ve Been Tricked By Virologists”, 1 Feb 2022: https://drsambailey.com/covid-19/warning-signs-youve-been-tricked-by-virologists/
9. “Recombinant SARS Coronavirus Spike Glycoprotein 2 (C-Terminus) (DAGC096)” - for sale: https://www.creative-diagnostics.com/pdf/DAGC096.pdf
10. US patent 9,884,895 B2, 2018: https://patentimages.storage.googleapis.com/ba/78/39/b9581f7e428f61/US9884895.pdf
11. US patent 6,372,224 B!, 2002: https://patentimages.storage.googleapis.com/a6/93/af/4676761c3fe24a/US6372224B1.pdf
12. “The S1 protein of SARS-CoV-2 crosses the blood–brain barrier in mice”, 2020: https://www.nature.com/articles/s41593-020-00771-8
13. “Safety and Efficacy of the BNT162b2 COVI-19 Vaccine, 2020: https://www.nejm.org/doi/suppl/10.1056/NEJMoa2034577/suppl_file/nejmoa2034577_protocol.pdf
14. Virus Mania - 3rd edition: https://drsambailey.com/shop-2/
15. “Graphene microsheets enter cells through spontaneous membrane penetration at edge asperities and corner sites”, 2013: https://www.pnas.org/content/pnas/110/30/12295.full.pdf
16. “Graphene-Based Nanoplatelets: A New Risk to the Respiratory System as a Consequence of Their Unusual Aerodynamic Properties”, 2012: https://pubs.acs.org/doi/pdf/10.1021/nn204229f
Send business/sponsorship inquiries to [email protected]
This is BIG.
This is the one that many of you have been waiting for!
What has been injected into millions and millions of people? Nanotech? Graphene?
What is the origin of the spike protein and can the injected shed?
Channel support ▶ https://www.subscribestar.com/DrSamBailey
Leave a tip! ▶ https://www.buymeacoffee.com/drsambailey
Monero: 4ADKsKsEx6c8Y8g1dSVd7vUR27JnbER5R2jUTkUuKFddSKVsmnxR9AFedzHhMH4P4vePK3SbVZgMzWik423Nno7fBuH3oo3
Virus Mania: https://drsambailey.com/shop-2/
Odysee ▶ https://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c
Telegram ▶ https://t.me/drsambaileyofficial
References:
1. “Nanotech In The Shots?”: https://lifeoftheblood.com/
2. Merriam-Webster - “vaccine”, 5 Nov 2020: https://web.archive.org/web/20201105154809/https://www.merriam-webster.com/dictionary/vaccine
3. Merriam-Webster - “vaccine”, 26 Jan 2021: https://web.archive.org/web/20201105154809/https://www.merriam-webster.com/dictionary/vaccine
4. “Fact check: Missing context in claim that Merriam-Webster changed 'vaccine' definition”, 30 Nov 2021: https://archive.fo/lI6lW
5. Wikipedia - “Gene Therapy”: https://web.archive.org/web/20220126213041/https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gene_therapy#2020s
6. “Emerging Infectious Diseases: a 10-Year Perspective from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases”, 2005: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/labs/pmc/articles/PMC3320336/
7. “Primary structure of the S peplomer gene of bovine coronavirus and surface expression in insect cells”, 1990: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/2155283/
8. “Warning Signs You’ve Been Tricked By Virologists”, 1 Feb 2022: https://drsambailey.com/covid-19/warning-signs-youve-been-tricked-by-virologists/
9. “Recombinant SARS Coronavirus Spike Glycoprotein 2 (C-Terminus) (DAGC096)” - for sale: https://www.creative-diagnostics.com/pdf/DAGC096.pdf
10. US patent 9,884,895 B2, 2018: https://patentimages.storage.googleapis.com/ba/78/39/b9581f7e428f61/US9884895.pdf
11. US patent 6,372,224 B!, 2002: https://patentimages.storage.googleapis.com/a6/93/af/4676761c3fe24a/US6372224B1.pdf
12. “The S1 protein of SARS-CoV-2 crosses the blood–brain barrier in mice”, 2020: https://www.nature.com/articles/s41593-020-00771-8
13. “Safety and Efficacy of the BNT162b2 COVI-19 Vaccine, 2020: https://www.nejm.org/doi/suppl/10.1056/NEJMoa2034577/suppl_file/nejmoa2034577_protocol.pdf
14. Virus Mania - 3rd edition: https://drsambailey.com/shop-2/
15. “Graphene microsheets enter cells through spontaneous membrane penetration at edge asperities and corner sites”, 2013: https://www.pnas.org/content/pnas/110/30/12295.full.pdf
16. “Graphene-Based Nanoplatelets: A New Risk to the Respiratory System as a Consequence of Their Unusual Aerodynamic Properties”, 2012: https://pubs.acs.org/doi/pdf/10.1021/nn204229f
Send business/sponsorship inquiries to [email protected]
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