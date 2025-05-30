BrightLearn - The Indoctrinated Brain: Protecting Cognitive Health, an interview with Dr. Michael Nehls

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Michael Nehls, a former immunologist turned brain researcher, discusses in a thought-provoking interview how globalist forces are manipulating our neurology, the critical role of vitamin D and the hippocampus in cognitive health, the impact of technology and emotional manipulation on our brains, and the importance of neurogenesis and psychological resilience in protecting our cognitive well-being and individuality.
For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai
Full length interview on Brighteon.com.