(FTAOL) Kanaltrailer 2022 (From Truth And Other Lies)
Published a month ago |

Unser Trailer für FTAOL 2022.

Hier sind weitere Links: https://linktr.ee/fromtruthandotherlies

Es ist unser Herzensprojekt, dass Andreas' Werk nicht in Vergessenheit gerät sondern auch weiterlebt durch weitere Videos.

Wir bereiten bestehende Videos neu auf, mischen neue Musik ab oder erstellen auf der grundlage von Andreas' Texten, Ideen und Musik völlig neue Videos.

Alles kostenlos und für jeden zugänglich, so wie es in seinem Sinn war.

Besucht uns gerne!

historyfreiheitdeutschlandphoenixeuropafriedenftaolfrom truth and other lieskanaltrailerandreas kressreichsadler

