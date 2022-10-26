(FTAOL) Kanaltrailer 2022 (From Truth And Other Lies)

Unser Trailer für FTAOL 2022.
Hier sind weitere Links: https://linktr.ee/fromtruthandotherlies
Es ist unser Herzensprojekt, dass Andreas' Werk nicht in Vergessenheit gerät sondern auch weiterlebt durch weitere Videos.
Wir bereiten bestehende Videos neu auf, mischen neue Musik ab oder erstellen auf der grundlage von Andreas' Texten, Ideen und Musik völlig neue Videos.
Alles kostenlos und für jeden zugänglich, so wie es in seinem Sinn war.
Besucht uns gerne!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.