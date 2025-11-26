Left To Their Fate: Mirnograd Garrison Forsaken As Ukraine’s Reserves Move South

By November 25, key changes had taken place in the Ukrainian conflict. New crisis areas have emerged, the outcome of which could significantly alter the front line.

On the northern flank of the front line, in the Seversk area, Russian units are advancing. Units of the 164th Motorized Rifle Brigade are fighting for control of the forest adjacent to Ozerne.

A major tactical success was achieved east of the city. After breaking through the Ukrainian defense line, Russian assault groups entered the outskirts of Seversk on November 24.

Until now, the front line around the city has been relatively stable. Russian troops have been advancing slowly. However, reaching the city’s buildings has significantly accelerated the fall of Seversk. It is possible that the Russian army will establish control over the city before the New Year.

The encirclement of Mirnograd is continuing to tighten. Russian forces have increased their presence in the north of Pokrovsk. Each passing day makes it more difficult for the besieged Ukrainian troops to break free. The only possible tactic that could bring limited success in this situation is infiltration.

It is reported that the Russian army has approached Gulyaipole, having captured the village of Zatishye. The 114th Motorised Rifle Regiment of the 127th Division is operating in this area. In the fighting for this settlement, the Ukrainian army lost more than 20 armored vehicles. The manpower losses amounted to approximately two infantry companies.

Several sources have announced the beginning of fighting in the suburbs of Gulyaipole. Advanced assault units have entered the city from the north, east and south. Additional Russian air forces have been deployed to this section of the front.

Russian paratroopers have advanced along the Zaporizhzhia section of the front line. The area under their control in Primorske has expanded. The biggest problem for the Russian forces in this area will be crossing the estuary of the Dnieper River in the Rechnoye area.

Recent events suggest that the focus of the warring parties is shifting south. The main area of confrontation is now Gulyaipole. A few days earlier, the Ukrainian command began transferring all available reserves from Pokrovsk to this new crisis point. The garrison in Mirnograd, which had been surrounded, was left to its fate.

The time it will take the Russian army to capture Gulyaipole depends on one factor: whether the Ukrainians can transfer their reserves from Pokrovsk in time. At the same time, it seems that the Ukrainian command has forgotten about the deteriorating situation in Seversk.

