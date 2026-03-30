"Iran So Far Away . . ." --- CTM --- S2E16 --- 3-27-26

It's time to Be Intentional!





Please join us for 'Come Together Media', a roundtable of truth-tellers who are focused on bringing you the latest information that matters.





In this episode, we start out with 'All Things Iran".





The Season 2, Episode 16 roundtable consists of:





Mic Rosado – Host of Intentional with Mic Meow – https://intentionalpodcast.org





Gail Seiler – president of 'Betrayal Project USA' - @Betrayal_Proj





Mike Dakkak – Host of In the News with Mike Dakkak – www.itnshow.com





You can view our current and past 'CTM' content on our 'Intentional w/Mic Meow' and "ComeTogetherMedia" channels on Rumble and the 'Intentional' channels on Facebook, Substack, Brighteon and Apple Podcasts.