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Real Life X-Files: Alien Disclosure- Metaverse- AI Takeover
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
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536 views • January 10, 2022
Join us tonight on the Midnight Ride (Live Every Saturday Night: 11 EST, 10 CST, 9 MST, 8 PST)

In the last 2 years we have experienced an explosion in "real life x files' that leads many of us to believe that something huge is about to happen that could impact the entire human race.

Join David Carrico and Jon Pounders tonight as they discuss the top real life x files that happened from 2020-2022.

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#MidnightRide #NYSTV #XFiles

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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