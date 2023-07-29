Create New Account
Work of the 'Zoopark' Counterbattery Radar in Service with the Russian Army - Helps Identify & Destroy AFU Mortars & Artillery Guns
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 19 hours ago

Zvezda News showed the work of the 'Zoopark' counterbattery radar in service with the Russian Army. Its work helps identify and destroy AFU mortars and artillery guns.

